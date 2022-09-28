Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $583,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.