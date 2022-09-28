Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,801 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Employers comprises 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Employers worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the first quarter worth about $221,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Employers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Employers Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EIG opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $943.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

