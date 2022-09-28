Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 103,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 123,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,307,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

