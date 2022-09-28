Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,965 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of TimkenSteel worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth about $23,874,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

TMST opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

