Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

