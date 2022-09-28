Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. City accounts for 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of City worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of City by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in City by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in City by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in City by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

City Stock Down 0.6 %

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.