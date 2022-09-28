Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CF Industries by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.