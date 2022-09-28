Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,498 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after acquiring an additional 718,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Macy’s Price Performance

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

