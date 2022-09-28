Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

