Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after purchasing an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 320,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,232.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

