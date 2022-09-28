Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,555,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 552,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

