Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,901 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,663,000 after acquiring an additional 134,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

