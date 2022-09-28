Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $130,393,000 after purchasing an additional 489,699 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 47.7% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,085,178 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 672,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 9.3 %

Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

