Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NYSE:LPI opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.52. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,281 shares of company stock valued at $995,921. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

