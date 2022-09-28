Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 130.3% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,786 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 310.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

