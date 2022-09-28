Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 645.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

