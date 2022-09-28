Cartesi One Day Volume Tops $4.38 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 8% against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $139.39 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars.

