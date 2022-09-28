Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.04

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 34862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.44.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$821.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.67.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré purchased 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,975.21. In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at C$302,975.21. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,100 shares of company stock worth $213,367.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.