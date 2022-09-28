Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 4.0 %

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CASY traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $223.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day moving average is $202.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

