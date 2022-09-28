Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,009,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

