CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE CTT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $510.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.41.
Institutional Trading of CatchMark Timber Trust
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.