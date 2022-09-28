CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CTT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $510.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Institutional Trading of CatchMark Timber Trust

About CatchMark Timber Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $733,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 189.8% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.