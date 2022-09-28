Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Up 1.4%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Cellcom Israel Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $833.49 million, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

