Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

CLRB stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

