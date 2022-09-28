Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $780.10 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Celo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004025 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $780.10 million and $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars.

