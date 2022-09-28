Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 847.8% in September

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 847.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 5,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.