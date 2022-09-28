Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.34

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Get Central Securities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Central Securities

In related news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.