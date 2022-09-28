Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.79

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and traded as low as $42.68. Century Communities shares last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 244,333 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 4.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

