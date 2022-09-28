Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 41860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Chakana Copper Stock Up 6.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
