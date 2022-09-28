Channels One Day Volume Reaches $76,746.00 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Channels has a total market cap of $81,270.21 and $76,746.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Channels coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Channels has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Channels Coin Profile

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens."

