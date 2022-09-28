Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at C$167,012.90.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 459.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 3,060.00%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

