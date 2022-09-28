Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CHMI opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.