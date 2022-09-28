Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,082. The company has a market capitalization of $620.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Chico's FAS ( NYSE:CHS ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico's FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $543.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico's FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

