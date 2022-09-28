China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.87

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 2201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.
