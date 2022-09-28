China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in September

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,026,100 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the August 31st total of 24,329,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.5 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNPMF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.