China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in September

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,026,100 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the August 31st total of 24,329,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

