Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.34

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $12.66. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 800 shares.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

