ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 1,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 41,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.