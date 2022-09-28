Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the August 31st total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 863,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 0.1 %

CVII traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,861. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

