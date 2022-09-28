CIBC Cuts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.75

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOZ. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Shares of MOZ stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,154. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.44 million and a P/E ratio of -28.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.90.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. In other Marathon Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,746.44. Also, Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 110,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,592.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at C$199,804.54. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696 in the last ninety days.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

