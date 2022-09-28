Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $54,184,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $44,063,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Cigna by 103.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 321,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,099,000 after buying an additional 163,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $277.62 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

