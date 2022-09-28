Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 932.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $383.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.56. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

