Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $362.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.78.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded up $8.71 on Wednesday, reaching $392.24. 18,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,431. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

