Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $435.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.80.

CTAS traded up $11.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,431. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

