Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.30-12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58-8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $362.00 to $352.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.78.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $383.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.04 and a 200-day moving average of $399.56. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 55.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

