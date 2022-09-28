CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $9.18

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.59. CI&T shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 314 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.
CI&T Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI&T (CINT)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.