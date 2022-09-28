CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $9.18

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.59. CI&T shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 314 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 384,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

