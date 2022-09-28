Citigroup Trims Magna International (TSE:MG) Target Price to C$85.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.09.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Down 1.9 %

MG stock opened at C$68.68 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$67.28 and a 12 month high of C$113.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Magna International

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 9.3799994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.