Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.92

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 10702446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

