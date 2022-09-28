CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,752. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.13 and its 200 day moving average is $209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

