Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY remained flat at $20.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,826. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.
Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.6938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Further Reading
