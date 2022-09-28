Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY remained flat at $20.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,826. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.6938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,291.67.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

