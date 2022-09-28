Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 193,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $29.49.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
