Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 193,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $29.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $545,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

