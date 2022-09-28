Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RNP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 169,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.